Brandi Carlile inspired by isolation for new record

FILE – In this March 9, 2021 file photo, Brandi Carlile poses on the press line at the 63rd Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The award show aired on March 14 with both live and prerecorded segments. Carlile’s new album “In These Silent Days” will come on Oct. 1 and is influenced by Bowie, Freddie Mercury and her two close musical friends, Elton John and Joni Mitchell. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Americana singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile’s new blonde locks are an homage to David Bowie, a hint at what her new music will sound like.

The six-time Grammy-winner sports a Bowie-inspired look in the first music video from her upcoming sixth album, “In These Silent Days,” which is coming out on Oct. 1.

In a statement on Wednesday announcing the new record, Carlile said she was inspired to write while being in isolation during the pandemic with bandmates Tim and Phil Hanseroth.

Carlile, who broke out with her acclaimed 2018 album “By the Way, I Forgive You,” was influenced by Bowie, Freddie Mercury and her two close musical friends, Elton John and Joni Mitchell, on the new record.

Carlile’s new music video, directed by “Friends” actress Courteney Cox, is called “Right On Time.”