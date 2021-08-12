Broadberry and the National will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend events

As the weather warms up and COVID-19 restrictions are lifted the Broadberry is coming back at full capacity with a new concert lineup. (Photo courtesy of Broadberry)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Broadberry and the National both announced on Thursday that they will require people to have proof of completed COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test in order to attend events at their venues.

The Broadberry’s policy will go into effect on Monday, Aug. 16.

In order to prove their vaccination status, guests will need to bring a physical vaccine card, photocopy or digital version of their CDC-issued vaccination record. People must also bring a government-issued ID that matches the name on the card.

COVID-19 tests will need to be administered by a medical professional, meaning at-home tests will not be accepted. Names on the negative test results must match the one on a person’s government-issued ID. Tests results must also be from within 72 hours of the doors opening for the show.

You can find more information about the new policy online here.

The National announced on Twitter that it will require full proof of vaccination status for guests and staff starting Oct. 1. They will also need a vaccination card or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the show.

Those venues are not alone in their vaccination requirment. Wilco with Sleater Kinney, which is performing at Brown’s Island on Aug. 18, is also requiring attendees to provide proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test.