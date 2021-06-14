Broadberry coming back this summer at full capacity and a new lineup

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As the weather warms up and COVID-19 restrictions are lifted the Broadberry is coming back at full capacity with a new concert lineup.
The venue announced they would be reopening July 31 on Tuesday. Lucas Fritz, co-owner of the Broadberry, said they will also be operating at full capacity.
“Music is such an integral part of the human experience,” Fritz said. “Re-opening The Broadberry to allow for indoor concerts after 16 months of being shuttered seems surreal. We can’t wait to see the joy live music continues to bring the City of Richmond.”
Here are the shows you can look forward to:
- July 31: Throwing Back Sunday
- Aug. 1: Jerry Garcia Birthday Celebration
- Aug. 6: Brass Nation RVA
- Aug. 7: South Hill Banks
- Aug. 12: Moon Hooch with Audacity Brass Band
- Aug. 13: Kendall Street Company
- Aug. 20: The Barons
- Aug. 21: White Ford Bronco
- Aug. 22: Mako Music School
- Aug. 26: Dude Ranch and Geek RVA
- Aug. 28: No BS! Brass
- Sept. 3: Fear of Music
- Sept. 4: 49 Winchester
- Sept. 10: Yarn
- Sept. 17: Cris Jacobs
- Sept. 18: Mighty Good Times
- Sept. 24: The Deloreans
- Sept. 25: Moe Lowda
- Oc. 7: TV Girl
- Oc. 14: Monophonics
- Oct. 15: Crumb
- Oct. 16: Diet Cig
- Oct. 20: The Big Payback 15 year anniversary
- Oct. 29: The Menzingers
- Oct. 30 Andy Frasco & the U.N.
- Oct. 31: Amigo the Devil
- Nov. 13: Beach Bunny with Miloe
- Nov. 18: The Brook & the Bluff
- Nov. 21: The Brummies
- Jan. 29: Lucky Chops
- May 10: Built to Spill
You find more information about upcoming shows and the venue online here.