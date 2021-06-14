Broadberry coming back this summer at full capacity and a new lineup

As the weather warms up and COVID-19 restrictions are lifted the Broadberry is coming back at full capacity with a new concert lineup. (Photo courtesy of Broadberry)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As the weather warms up and COVID-19 restrictions are lifted the Broadberry is coming back at full capacity with a new concert lineup.

The venue announced they would be reopening July 31 on Tuesday. Lucas Fritz, co-owner of the Broadberry, said they will also be operating at full capacity.

“Music is such an integral part of the human experience,” Fritz said. “Re-opening The Broadberry to allow for indoor concerts after 16 months of being shuttered seems surreal. We can’t wait to see the joy live music continues to bring the City of Richmond.”

Here are the shows you can look forward to:

July 31: Throwing Back Sunday

Aug. 1: Jerry Garcia Birthday Celebration

Aug. 6: Brass Nation RVA

Aug. 7: South Hill Banks

Aug. 12: Moon Hooch with Audacity Brass Band

Aug. 13: Kendall Street Company

Aug. 20: The Barons

Aug. 21: White Ford Bronco

Aug. 22: Mako Music School

Aug. 26: Dude Ranch and Geek RVA

Aug. 28: No BS! Brass

Sept. 3: Fear of Music

Sept. 4: 49 Winchester

Sept. 10: Yarn

Sept. 17: Cris Jacobs

Sept. 18: Mighty Good Times

Sept. 24: The Deloreans

Sept. 25: Moe Lowda

Oc. 7: TV Girl

Oc. 14: Monophonics

Oct. 15: Crumb

Oct. 16: Diet Cig

Oct. 20: The Big Payback 15 year anniversary

Oct. 29: The Menzingers

Oct. 30 Andy Frasco & the U.N.

Oct. 31: Amigo the Devil

Nov. 13: Beach Bunny with Miloe

Nov. 18: The Brook & the Bluff

Nov. 21: The Brummies

Jan. 29: Lucky Chops

May 10: Built to Spill

You find more information about upcoming shows and the venue online here.