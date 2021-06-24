Broadway in Richmond announces 2021-2022 season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Broadway in Richmond announced its 2021-2022 season with popular musicals like “The Lion King” and “Mean Girls.”
The shows will be once again held in the Altria theater. Here’s this season’s lineup:
- Anastasia: October 26-31, 2021
- Come From Away: February 1-6, 2022
- Disney’s The Lion King: March 9-20, 2022
- My Fair Lady: May 31-June 5, 2022
- Jesus Christ Superstar: June 21-26, 2022
- Mean Girls: September 20-25, 2022
Subscriptions will go on sale on June 28, at 10 a.m. All subscriptions this season will guarantee viewers seats for the return of Hamilton in 2023.
You can buy tickets and find more information online here.