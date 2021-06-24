Broadway in Richmond announces 2021-2022 season

FILE – The cast of “Mean Girls” performs at the 72nd annual Tony Awards on June 10, 2018, in New York. Producers of the Broadway musical, based on Tina Fey’s hit film, have decided not to reopen when authorities allow theaters to open in New York City, the second and likely not last established show casualty of COVID-19 on the Great White Way. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Broadway in Richmond announced its 2021-2022 season with popular musicals like “The Lion King” and “Mean Girls.”

The shows will be once again held in the Altria theater. Here’s this season’s lineup:

Anastasia: October 26-31, 2021

Come From Away: February 1-6, 2022

Disney’s The Lion King: March 9-20, 2022

My Fair Lady: May 31-June 5, 2022

Jesus Christ Superstar: June 21-26, 2022

Mean Girls: September 20-25, 2022

Subscriptions will go on sale on June 28, at 10 a.m. All subscriptions this season will guarantee viewers seats for the return of Hamilton in 2023.

You can buy tickets and find more information online here.