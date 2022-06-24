RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The award-winning Broadway show, Jesus Christ Superstar, is now showing at the Altria Theater in Richmond.

Originally staged by London’s Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, the show is celebrating it’s 50th anniversary and pays tribute to the 1971 Billboard Album of the Year.

The iconic show portrays the series of events during the final week of Jesus Christ’s life.

“The way we have it staged – it’s basically like a rock concert meets a dance concert,” cast member Tyce Green told 8News. “You get this eclectic mix of rock singing. You get this amazing, incredible dance ensemble that just brings the entire show to life.”

Jesus Christ Superstar runs in Richmond through Sunday, June 26th. Tickets can be found on Broadway in Richmond’s website.