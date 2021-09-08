Busch Gardens to launch new rollercoaster with top speed of 73 mph, 95-degree drop

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Busch Gardens in Williamsburg is set to launch a new rollercoaster in March 2022.

The new ride, Pantheon, is set to feature two inversions, four launches, five air-time hills, a 95-degree drop, a height of 180 feet, and a record-breaking top speed of 73 miles per hour.

“Pantheon will be an incredible addition to our world class coaster lineup, and showcase our dedication to

bringing innovative, exciting new rides to the park,” said park President, Kevin Lembke. “As with so many

others, we faced unprecedented challenges over the past two years, resulting in delaysto the scheduled

opening. We are so grateful for the excitement and patience of our guests, as the March 2022 opening of

Pantheon marks an exciting new page in the story of Busch Gardens.”

The ride will feature the gods Pluto, Mercury, Jupiter, Minerva and Neptune ingrained into the theming of the ride’s track and experience.

In addition, park officials are expanding membership plans, Passport to Thrills and monthly rewards ahead of the 2022 season. Memberships start at $11.75 per month.