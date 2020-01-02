Captain America actress charged with killing her mom

(CNN & WIAT) An actress who had a minor role in “Captain America: The First Avenger” has been charged in the stabbing death of her mother.

38-year-old Mollie Fitzgerald was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder.

According to the Olathe Police Department, 68-year-old Patricia Fitzgerald was found dead in an Olathe, Kansas, home on December 20.



Fitzgerald is being held in jail on a $500,000 bond, according to records from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.



She appeared in court Thursday and is in the process of hiring a lawyer, court records show. Her next court appearance is scheduled for January 9.

Fitzgerald played the part of “Stark Girl” in the 2011 Captain America film and is credited on her IMDb page with being an assistant to the film’s director Joe Johnston.

The movie, starring Chris Evans, made more than $370 million worldwide at the box office. She is also listed as a producer and director for films, including “The Creeps” and “The Lawful Truth.”

Patricia Fitzgerald was moving back to the Kansas City area after living in the Houston area for several decades according to her brother, Gary Hunziker. He says their family is shocked, as he not only lost his sister but his mother as well.

