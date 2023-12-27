RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — ABC has announced additional performers that will dazzle viewers during this year’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” show.

The broadcast will air live on ABC 8News on Sunday, Dec. 31 beginning at 8 p.m., hosted by the returning Ryan Seacrest.

This year’s lineup features multiple award-winning artists and performers. Hip-hop artist LL COOL J, featuring DJ Z-Trip, will perform in New York’s Time Square shortly before midnight. Additionally, rap artist Cardi B will be joining the show from the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

New this year, comedians Gabriel Iglesias, Matt Friend, Ms. Pat and Sebastian Maniscalco will be featured in a comedy show, looking back on 2023 with a bit of laughter. Segments range from poking fun at 2023 fashion trends to critiquing some of this year’s biggest pop culture moments.

Eric Decker, a YouTube vlogger and content creator known online as ‘Airrack,’ will be making a Guinness World Record attempt to ring in the new year.

To end his ’30 Videos in 30 Days’ series, Airrack will be visiting as many fast food restaurants as he can within 24 hours — however, to make this challenge even steeper, he will only be visiting counter-service pizza shops. This could reference his held Guinness World Records’ title for making the world’s largest pizza, which he received earlier this year.