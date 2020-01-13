Cardi B might run for Congress: ‘I can shake the table’

(CNN/KRON) — Cardi B for senator?
The Grammy Award-winning rapper tweeted over the weekend that she’s interested in being a politician, and that she’d share more details soon.
Cardi B said on Sunday, “I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up, I can be part of Congress. I… have sooo much ideas that make sense. I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table.”
*WARNING: Tweet below contains a curse word that has not been censored *
This isn’t the first time the rapper has shown an interest in politics.
Over the summer, she partnered with Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.
They made a campaign video in which she asked him questions submitted by her fans, ranging from Dreamers to police brutality to wages.
MORE CARDI B NEWS: Cardi B’s pledge to seek Nigerian citizenship sparks rivalry
In 2018, Cardi B told GQ magazine she loves political science, government, and is “obsessed” with presidents and how the system works.
LATEST STORIES:
- IRS opens early free file program, but there are things to keep in mind
- Mother of slain 8-year-old boy says accused killer met son before deadly shooting
- 4-year-old girl blinded after flu battle
- Alabama women arrested after deputy locates 2 gallons of GHB, the ‘date rape drug’
- In aftermath of deadly double shooting, Petersburg mother hopes compassion sparks change