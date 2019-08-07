Case dismissed against man arrested near Taylor Swift’s home

FILE – In this July 10, 2019 file photo, singer Taylor Swift performs at Amazon Music’s Prime Day concert at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Prosecutors have dismissed a case against an Iowa man who was found carrying a backpack full of burglary tools when he was arrested near Swift’s beachfront mansion in Westerly, R.I., on July 19. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — The case of a man arrested near Taylor Swift’s beachfront mansion in Rhode Island for carrying burglary tools has been dismissed by prosecutors.

A spokesman for the Rhode Island attorney general’s office tells WJAR-TV that they’ve “declined to pursue filing charges” against 32-year-old David Page Liddle.

The Des Moines, Iowa, man was charged with possession of burglary tools and possession of a weapon other than a firearm after his arrest in Westerly on July 19.

Liddle told police he was looking to “catch up” with the singer because he knew her personally.

Swift’s security personnel said Liddle is on their watch list and had previously been accused of stalking her.