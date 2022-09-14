RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — St. Benedict’s Oktoberfest festival in Richmond’s Museum District this weekend features entertainment, German cuisine and beverages.

Starting at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 and going through Sunday afternoon, the St. Benedict Catholic Church turns its yard into a “Festplatz” that has all the makings of a German beer-soaked event.

Bands are set to play traditional German music including polka. Dirndl and lederhosen-wearing dancers will entertain and invite attendees to join in. Kids’ activities include joining in the chicken dance, jumping in a bounce house and face painting.

The weekend-long, festive, yearly event highlights the parish’s German background with specialties to try like gingerbread cookie hearts known as the Lebkuchenherzen, German beers and distinct activities like a beer stein holding contest.

Money raised at the event will go towards Catholic education at the Saint Benedict Catholic School.

St. Benedict Oktoberfest hours:

Friday, Sept. 16: 4 to 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 18: noon to 6 p.m.

The festival will take place at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 300 N Sheppard St. in Richmond.

More details about St. Benedict Oktoberfest can be found at: https://www.stbenedictoktoberfest.com/