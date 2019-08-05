Check out this ‘Ebony Twang’ playlist

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Independent Richmond radio station WRIR puts together a show every Monday night featuring Americana, Blues, County and Folk music.
Garry Morse has been the host of ‘Lost Music Saloon’ radio show on WRIR 97.3 FM for the last 15 years.
Last Monday his show focused on the recent “uptick in the number of black artists making an impact on the country music charts, and in Americana circles in general.”
Morse refers to African-American country music as ‘Ebony Twang.’ His show has done multiple radio programs centered around ‘Ebony Twang.’
His recent show tried to put an artist into context with other black artists and bands that have played country/folk/Americana music over the past decades.
Check out the ‘Ebony Twang’ playlist:
Vance Gilbert: Country Western Rap: SXSW Live Vol. 5
Tony Jackson: Drink By Drink: Tony Jackson – Single
Aaron Neville: The Grand Tour: From Where I Stand – The Black Experience in Country Music
Kane Brown: Short Skirt Weather: Experiment
Jimmie Allen: All Tractors Ain’t Green: Mercury Lane
Dom Flemons: Going Down the Road Feelin’ Bad: Black Cowboys
Alvin Youngblood Hart: Cowboy Boots: Start With The Soul
Keb’ Mo’: I Remember You: Oklahoma
Robert Bradley’s Blackwater Surprise: Pretender: Still Lovin’ You
Lil Nas X (w/Billy Ray Cyrus): Old Town Road: Old Town Road – Single [Remix]
Ray Charles: 3/4 Time: The Complete Country & Western Recordings – 1959-1986
Yola: Ride Out in the Country: Walk Through Fire
Charley Pride: Is Anybody Goin’ To San Antone: From Where I Stand – The Black Experience in Country Music
Stoney Edwards: Hank And Lefty Raised My Country Soul: Poor Folks Stick Together
J.S. Ondara: American Dream: Tales of America
Our Native Daughters: Polly Ann’s Hammer: Songs of Our Native Daughters
Taj Mahal: Six Days On The Road: The Best Of Taj Mahal
Rhiannon Giddens & Charles Esten: Wandering Roads: Nashville Season 6 (TV Series)
Barrence Whitfield (w/Tom Russell): Long Black Train: Hillbilly Voodoo
Mavis Staples: Can You Get To That: One True Vine
Harry Belafonte (w/Al Shackman): Boll Weevil: Long Road To Freedom – Anthology of Black Music
Guy Davis: Waiting On The Cards To Fall: Butt Naked Free
Ted Hawkins: Happy Hour: Suffer No More
Saffire: Because Of You: The Uppity Blues Women
Big Al Downing: Joe’s Truck Stop: One Of A Kind
Mary Cutrufello & The Havoline Supremes: Just The Whiskey Talkin’: Who To Love + When To Leave
Arthur Alexander: Another Place, Another Time: The Monument Years
Cowboy Troy: If You Don’t Wanna Love Me: Loco Motive
Solomon Burke: Ain’t Got You: Nashville
If you’d like to listen to the WRIR’s Ebony Twang show, you can do so HERE. Listen to ‘Lost Music Saloon’ every Monday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on 97.3 FM.