Check out this ‘Ebony Twang’ playlist

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Independent Richmond radio station WRIR puts together a show every Monday night featuring Americana, Blues, County and Folk music.

Garry Morse has been the host of ‘Lost Music Saloon’ radio show on WRIR 97.3 FM for the last 15 years.

Last Monday his show focused on the recent “uptick in the number of black artists making an impact on the country music charts, and in Americana circles in general.”

Morse refers to African-American country music as ‘Ebony Twang.’ His show has done multiple radio programs centered around ‘Ebony Twang.’

His recent show tried to put an artist into context with other black artists and bands that have played country/folk/Americana music over the past decades.

Check out the ‘Ebony Twang’ playlist:

Vance Gilbert: Country Western Rap: SXSW Live Vol. 5

Tony Jackson: Drink By Drink: Tony Jackson – Single

Aaron Neville: The Grand Tour: From Where I Stand – The Black Experience in Country Music

Kane Brown: Short Skirt Weather: Experiment

Jimmie Allen: All Tractors Ain’t Green: Mercury Lane

Dom Flemons: Going Down the Road Feelin’ Bad: Black Cowboys

Alvin Youngblood Hart: Cowboy Boots: Start With The Soul

Keb’ Mo’: I Remember You: Oklahoma

Robert Bradley’s Blackwater Surprise: Pretender: Still Lovin’ You

Lil Nas X (w/Billy Ray Cyrus): Old Town Road: Old Town Road – Single [Remix]

Ray Charles: 3/4 Time: The Complete Country & Western Recordings – 1959-1986

Yola: Ride Out in the Country: Walk Through Fire

Charley Pride: Is Anybody Goin’ To San Antone: From Where I Stand – The Black Experience in Country Music

Stoney Edwards: Hank And Lefty Raised My Country Soul: Poor Folks Stick Together

J.S. Ondara: American Dream: Tales of America

Our Native Daughters: Polly Ann’s Hammer: Songs of Our Native Daughters

Taj Mahal: Six Days On The Road: The Best Of Taj Mahal

Rhiannon Giddens & Charles Esten: Wandering Roads: Nashville Season 6 (TV Series)

Barrence Whitfield (w/Tom Russell): Long Black Train: Hillbilly Voodoo

Mavis Staples: Can You Get To That: One True Vine

Harry Belafonte (w/Al Shackman): Boll Weevil: Long Road To Freedom – Anthology of Black Music

Guy Davis: Waiting On The Cards To Fall: Butt Naked Free

Ted Hawkins: Happy Hour: Suffer No More

Saffire: Because Of You: The Uppity Blues Women

Big Al Downing: Joe’s Truck Stop: One Of A Kind

Mary Cutrufello & The Havoline Supremes: Just The Whiskey Talkin’: Who To Love + When To Leave

Arthur Alexander: Another Place, Another Time: The Monument Years

Cowboy Troy: If You Don’t Wanna Love Me: Loco Motive

Solomon Burke: Ain’t Got You: Nashville

If you’d like to listen to the WRIR’s Ebony Twang show, you can do so HERE. Listen to ‘Lost Music Saloon’ every Monday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on 97.3 FM.