RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dan Marshall, a Chesapeake native and contestant on the current season of “American Idol,” has made it to the final 20 contestants on the show.

Marshall, who sings country music, got his degree from Virginia Tech where he played linebacker on the Hokies football team. He said he only began performing six months before he auditioned for the show.

The “Idol” judges have been impressed by Marshall’s performances, Katy Perry said he had the “best stage presence so far.”

“I just want free tickets and backstage passes,” said Lionel Richie. “That’s as good as it gets right there.”

The next episode of “American Idol” will premiere tomorrow at 8 p.m. on ABC.