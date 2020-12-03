Chesterfield residents light up the night with holiday cheer

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond tradition of hanging lights and decorations to ring in the holiday season continues in 2020, despite restrictions in place to stop the spread of coronavirus.
Though many annual holiday lights events have been altered to account for COVID-19 concerns, residents in Chesterfield County are still decorating their homes for the holiday season, visible to those who drive through the neighborhoods.
Chester Road Family Dental, 11701 Chester Rd., Chester, VA 23831
3606 Ivyridge Dr., Chester, VA 23831
2809 Executive Dr., Chester, VA 23831
5912 Walking Path Ln., Midlothian, VA 23112
12208 Richmond St., Chester, VA 23831
3631 Kiefer Rd., Chester, VA 23831
13821 Ramblewood Dr., Chester, VA 23836
3600 Kiefer Rd., Chester, VA 23831
10701 Ethens Mill Rd., Chester, VA 23831
13812 Rock Harvest Ct., Chester, VA 23836
