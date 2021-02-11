Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network debuts January 2022

This image released by Magnolia Network shows Chip and Joanna Gaines from the sixth season of “Fixer Upper.” Magnolia Network, a joint venture between the Gaines’ and Discovery, Inc. will launch on July 15. (Lisa Petrole/Magnolia Network via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia enterprise is finally coming full bloom, with an app launch in July and the debut of the Magnolia Network in January 2022.

The TV venture, which replaces the DIY Network, will feature original shows, new seasons of some DIY series and all past episodes of home renovation show “Fixer Upper,” which proved the start of a brand that’s undergoing major expansion.

The app’s July 15 arrival is timed to an expanded slate of original Magnolia shows available on the app and on streaming service discovery+, current home of a Magnolia Network preview.

The preview includes shows on food, gardening, design and the arts, including season one of the new “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home” and “Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines.”

The Magnolia, first announced in 2018, was originally set for a 2020 launch.