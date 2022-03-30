RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Chris Rock, who made headlines this weekend after making a joke at the Oscars that precipitated a slap by Will Smith, is coming to Richmond this fall.

The actor and comedian will be coming to the Altria Theatre on his Ego Death World Tour on Oct 25. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 1, and range in price from $52.50 to $153.

The attention given to the incident at the Oscars has resulted in increased interest in Rock’s tour. Ticket reselling platform TickPick tweeted that they sold more tickets for his tour dates on the night of the Oscars that in the entire month previously.

Marketing and public relations representative Kyle Zorn tweeted that the cheapest ticket to see Rock at the Wilbur Theatre sold by TickPick before the Oscars were $46 and the least expensive available on Monday was $411.