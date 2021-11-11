WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Get your tacky holiday sweaters ready because Christmas Town returns to Busch Gardens Williamsburg this weekend.

The park will be transformed with more than 10 million Christmas lights, making it one of the largest displays in North America. There will also be shows, special food and activities. There will be more than 20 rides running as well, along with holiday shopping.

“Christmas Town is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to create unforgettable memories in an incredible park setting and we are thrilled to feature its full, park-wide return this year,” said park President Kevin Lembke. “With more than ten million lights and all new shows, 2021 promises to be our best holiday celebration ever. From the meticulously decorated trees to the beautifully choreographed new shows, this year’s Christmas Town gives us all a reason to celebrate the season again with friends and family. Not even Scrooge himself will be able to resist joining in on the festive holiday cheer.”

Christmas Town will run from Nov. 12 to Jan. 2, with tickets starting at $24.99. You can buy tickets and find more information online here.