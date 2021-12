FILE – Chris Cuomo attends The Hollywood Reporter’s annual Most Powerful People in Media cocktail reception on April 11, 2019, in New York. CNN said Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, it was suspending the anchor indefinitely after details emerged about how he helped his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as he faced charges of sexual harassment. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN has fired anchor Chris Cuomo over work defending his brother, former NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in sexual harassment scandal.

Cuomo was suspended indefinitely from the network earlier in the week, but was notified of his termination on Saturday.

He joined CNN as a morning show co-host in 2013. He transitioned to hosting a nightly primetime show for the network in 2018.

Andrew Cuomo resigned as governor of New York on Aug. 24. He served in that office since 2010.