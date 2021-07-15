Colonial Williamsburg announces three weekends of Grand Illumination this year

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Colonial Williamsburg announced that its Grand Illumination celebration will take place over three weekends in December rather than one.

“The pandemic is finally releasing its grip on our community and life is starting to return to normal,” said Cliff Fleet, president and CEO of The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation. “This holiday season, we invite guests to gather and reflect on our friendships and living in such a welcoming community.”

In the past, Colonial Williamsburg had a one-night fireworks display. Now it will have fireworks and events taking place the weekends of Dec. 3-4, 10-11 and 17-18.

“Three weekends of programming and fireworks offer more options for visitors and the community to enjoy Greater Williamsburg’s hospitality,” said Williamsburg Mayor Douglas Pons. “We welcome everyone to spend time with neighbors and friends as we celebrate the season along Duke of Gloucester Street.”

Programming will start each Friday at 6 p.m. with a community Yule Log procession and bonfire near the Magazine. Fireworks will take place on Saturday at the Governor’s Palace and Capitol building.

You can find out more information about this year’s Grand Illumination online here.