CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Country music fans in Chesterfield can look forward to a double feature from Colt Ford and Creed Fisher this summer.

Ford and Fisher will be performing at the River City Sportsplex on Saturday, July 15 as part of this year’s Chesterfield After Hours Season. Gates will open at 5 p.m. and the show will start on 6 p.m.

Ford is a Georgia native known for his songwriting and “country rap” on albums like “Thanks for Listening” and songs like “Back” and “Cold Beer.” He has also done collaborations with country superstars like Toby Keith, Brad Paisley and Keith Urban.

Fisher is best known the ballads on his album “Whiskey of the Dog” and his more county rock-inspired songs on the album “Rebel in the South.”

Tickets for the event go on sale on Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be also available for $16 between March 17 and March 23. AfterHours Concerts and Etix are the only verified sellers for the event.

River City Sportsplex is located on 13030 Genito Road in Midlothian.