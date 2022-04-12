(WRIC) — Gilbert Gottfried’s family announced that the popular American comedian passed away after a long battle with illness.

The announcement came in the form of a post from Gottfried’s Twitter account Tuesday afternoon.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness,” the post reads. “In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor. Love, the Gottfried family.”

Gottfried is best known for his iconic voice acting as Iago in Disney’s Aladdin, and Kraang in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.