Coming soon to a Bow Tie Cinema near you: Drive-in movies

RICMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An official with Bow Tie Cinemas confirmed on Friday they are planning to utilize part of the Movieland parking lot as a drive-in movie theater.

Joe Masher, Bow Tie’s COO, said while they plan on giving the space outside a new purpose, it doesn’t mean they’re going to close their inside theater.

Instead, Masher said the cinema will run films in the traditional theater at the same time as they would run them in the drive through. This means you could potentially watch your next silver screen showing indoors or outside.

Bow Tie said they are currently looking to implement the outdoor screening option in mid-March or early-April, just in time for the French Film Festival. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event which normally attracts large crowds can not be held indoors. However, if the drive through becomes a reality they could potentially host the festival.

Currently the theater is waiting on some city zoning approvals to make this happen.