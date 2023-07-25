American Idol will be holding auditions in Virginia on Aug. 7 (Photo: 8News)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginians will have a chance to be a part of the 22nd season of American Idol as virtual auditions kick off in early August.

The nationwide “Idols Across America” virtual auditioning campaign will see Virginia star-to-bes on Aug. 7 — alongside applicants from Florida, Michigan and West Virginia.

While applicants can virtually audition on any of the dates available, American Idol has organized each audition date with a few states each. Presently, dates begin Aug. 2 and end Sept. 8, the first day will be a VIP audition event with just 700 spots available.

Additional dates later in the fall will be announced in the future.

For more information or to sign up, visit the American Idol website.