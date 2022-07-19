RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Country artist Clay Walker will be performing at the Dominion Energy Center this upcoming fall.

Walker is booked to perform in front of a Richmond audience on Sunday, October 2. He will be performing songs from his latest album “Texas to Tennessee.” Tickets are set to go on sale this Friday, July 22. at 10 a.m.

The Texas native has had a total of six number one country songs since his debut in 1993. In addition, each of his first four studio albums has achieved platinum certification in the United States, meaning at least a million copies have been sold.

Walker’s top hits include “What’s It to You,” “Live Until I Die” and “If I Could Make a Living.”