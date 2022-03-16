CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Country music icon Garth Brooks has announced the date for his return to Charlotte after canceling his original Queen City appearance due to COVID-19.

Brooks is set to bring his Stadium Tour to Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, July 16 at 7 p.m., he announced Wednesday.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, March 25.

The music star’s Stadium Tour was originally scheduled to stop in Charlotte on May 2, 2020, and sold out all 74,000 tickets within 90 minutes.

The date was moved four times before the concert was officially canceled in August and tickets were refunded.

“It is with a heavy heart we announce the decision to cancel all 5 shows but with a hopeful heart, we will reschedule and start over when this wave seems to be behind us,” Brooks said in August.

July’s concert will mark the first time the country singer has played in Charlotte in 24 years.

It is the only stop on Brooks’ Stadium Tour in the Carolinas and Virginia.