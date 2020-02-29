Country singer Garth Brooks wears ‘Sanders’ jersey, firestorm ensues

Breaking News
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Country music singer Garth Brooks posted a photo on his Instagram account in a “Sanders” jersey after a concert in Detroit and it’s causing some major confusion. Some fans thought he was showing his support for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

One fan posted, “I wish you would have kept your political preferences to yourself.”

Another wrote, “Garth, I can’t believe you are wearing a jersey for a communist.”

The jersey is actually for former NFL Hall of Famer Detroit Lions player Barry Sanders who was honored during the concert, but some people thought Brooks was trying to send a political message. His Instagram account blew up with all sorts of comments from people upset with the jersey and others trying to set the record straight about which Sanders was on the jersey.

“I’m just here to read all the comments of people unaware of who Barry Sanders is,” responded one user.

Another wrote, “His jersey is BARRY SANDERS, not Bernie Sanders you fools!”

