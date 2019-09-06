Breaking News
Country singer Kylie Rae Harris dies in New Mexico crash

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

TAOS, N.M. (AP) — Country singer Kylie Rae Harris was one of two people killed in a three-vehicle crash in northern New Mexico.

Harris’ publicist confirmed her death Thursday, saying family and friends of the 30-year-old Texas native were heartbroken.

Harris was on her way to Taos when the crash happened Wednesday night along State Road 522. She was scheduled to take the stage Thursday afternoon at the annual Big Barn Dance Music Festival.

The Taos County Sheriff’s Office says one of the other drivers — a 16-year-old girl — also was killed. The third driver escaped injury. Authorities did not release their names.

The sheriff’s office says alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash but they did not release details.

Harris released her self-titled album earlier this year.

“We are heartbroken to confirm that Kylie Rae Harris passed away in a car accident last night,” a statement provided to CNN from Torrez read. “We have no further details to share, and ask for privacy for her family at this time.”

Harris friends, fans and those in the music industry posted condolences on social media after learning of Harris’ death on Thursday.

Singer Ira Wolf said on Twitter: “Just gutted to open up Twitter and see the news on @KylieRH. She was an exceptionally kind soul and incredible artist and my heart breaks knowing she is gone. Sending so much love to her daughter and loved ones today.”

Recording artist Lauren Jenkins posted the following on Twitter: “I fell in love with your soul and you became a life long friend from the moment I met you. This doesn’t feel real. I’m completely heart broken. I love you @KylieRH.”

