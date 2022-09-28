Travis Tritt and Chris Janson are on tour together and are making a stop at the Altria Theater in Richmond on Nov. 5.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two of the biggest names in country music are coming to Richmond on a co-headlining tour.

Travis Tritt and Chris Janson are on tour together and are making a stop at the Altria Theater in Richmond on Nov. 5. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show is set to begin an hour later.

“I’m really looking forward to the ‘Can’t Miss Tour’ with Chris this Fall. Our high-energy performances complement each other so well,” Tritt said. “Audiences are going to be thoroughly entertained.”

Tickets for the show, which range in pricing from $39.50 to $248, can be found here.