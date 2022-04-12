RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Kenedi Anderson, the Crozet, Virginia teen who won a platinum ticket on American Idol, is dropping out of the show for “personal reasons.”

Kenedi withdrew her ticket after last night’s episode, stating “For personal reasons, I’m unable to continue on American Idol. This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but I know it is necessary. I’m so grateful to American Idol, the judges, the producers, the amazing contestants, and all the fans who have supported me.”

Kenedi took the time on social media to thank those who wanted to see her win the competition.

“Thank you for giving me such an amazing opportunity to share my voice, chase my dreams, feel so much joy and happiness doing what I love, and make lifelong friends along the way,” she said.

The Crozet teen made it into the Top 24 of the competition. After her initial audition, Judge Luke Bryan said he thought she could win the whole thing.