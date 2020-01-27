1  of  4
Dave Chappelle wins Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album

by: The Associated Press

Comedian Dave Chappelle speaks on stage at the RUSH Philanthropic Arts Foundations Art for Life Benefit at Fairview Farms in Water Mill on Saturday, July 18, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (WDTN) – Comedian Dave Chappelle was a winner of a Grammy Award Sunday night, winning in the Best Comedy Album category.

Chappelle won the award for his comedy special “Stick and Stones,” which was released on Netflix on Aug. 26, 2019, just one day after he hosted “Gem City Shine,” a benefit concert in Dayton that raised money following the Oregon District mass shooting.

Chappelle has won the Best Comedy Album Grammy Award for the third consecutive year, winning in 2018 for “The Age of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas,” and in 2019 for “Equanimity and The Bird Revelation.”

Other nominees in the category in 2020 included Aziz Ansari, Ellen DeGeneres, Trevor Noah, and Jim Gaffigan.

