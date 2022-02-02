Dave Matthews playing two shows in Virginia, tickets on sale Feb. 25

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — The Dave Matthews Band is going on a tour of the U.S. in mid-2022, and they’ll be making two stops in Virginia.

On the band’s upcoming tour, which is set to begin May 11 in Austin, Texas, there will be a show at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, and one at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre in Virginia Beach.

The Bristow show will take place on June 11, and the Virginia Beach show will take place July 23. According to the band’s website, both shows will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will be going on sale Feb. 25.

The link to purchase tickets, as well as a list of all the band’s upcoming dates can be found here.