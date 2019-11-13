‘Days of Our Lives’ actors react to cancellation reports: ‘Still here’

(KRON) – After reports that the cast of the long-running daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives” had been fired and that the show was going on “indefinite hiatus” at the end of this month, some of the cast members themselves are seemingly clearing the air on social media.
TVLine had first reported the cast had been released from their respective contracts but that NBC had not canceled the show.
Kristian Alfonso, who plays Hope Williams Brady on the show, went on Instagram during her hair-and-makeup session to respond to the reports, saying “We are still here, and I have someone to confirm that,” as she pans the camera to head writer Ron Carlivati.
Carlivatti seemingly confirmed this by responding on Twitter, “Her royal highness has spoken.”
Banaus said the show typically “pauses production” around the holidays.
Chandler Massey, who plays Will Horton, tweeted production was being paused “because we are so far ahead of schedule (and it saves us $).
NBC and Sony have not responded to requests for comment at this time.