1  of  5
Breaking News
Overturned tractor-trailer in Chesterfield causes backup on I-95 South Man wanted for shooting into vehicle in Mosby Court ‘We were spoofed’: Spotsylvania County Public Schools loses $600K to email scam Man shot in the leg following argument in Amelia County 53-year-old arrested for indecent exposure at Chesterfield stores

Disney to remake “Home Alone” for its streaming service

Entertainment

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

CNN NEWSOURCE — Disney has plans to remake the classic 1990’s holiday movie “home alone.”

The company’s CEO announced they are “reimagining” the film for its streaming service, Disney plus which will launch in November.

So far, there’s been no word on when the movie might premiere or who will be cast.

In April, Disney unveiled Disney Plus to compete with Netflix.

Its service plans will start at $6.99 a month and will include plenty of disney classics, along with marvel, star wars and pixar works.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events