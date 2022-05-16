SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Looking for some gasoline-fueled excitement to celebrate this Independence Day?
RVA Head Turners is hosting “Independence Day Bash” at Dominion Raceway on Saturday, July 2.
Tickets are $20 and will provide access to the car and bike show, a burnout competition, a “swing pit” competition and a two-step competition.
There will also be a live DJ, food vendors and more.
The event will begin at 12:00 p.m. and continue through to 5 p.m. and is located at 6501 Dominion Raceway Ave in Thornburg, Virginia.
Tickets are available for purchase here. $5 spectator parking will also be provided at the event.