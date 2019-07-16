Live Now
It’s a StormTracker 8 Weather Alert day for excessive heat. See the latest on Good Morning Richmond now

Don’t miss out on these country music concerts

Entertainment

by: Sutton Reekes

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Want to hear some of summers hottest country music?

The National: Listen to the best hits from Eli Young Band this summer at the National.

Eli Young Band: Saturday, August 17 at 8 p.m.

Click here for tickets.

Innsbrook After Hours: Country’s biggest stars will be lighting up the stage this summer including Brett Young, Chris Young and more.

Brett Young: Thursday, August 8. Show starts at 6 p.m.

Chris Young: Saturday, August 31. Show starts at 6 p.m.

Little Big Town: Saturday, September 7. Show starts at 6 p.m.

Kane Brown: Sunday, September 8. Show starts at 6 p.m.

Click here for tickets.

Country Blast 2019: Listen to country artists while also enjoying food, drinks and raffles.

Kenzie Kincaid, Main Street Station and Chad Hulsey: Saturday, August 10 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Click here for tickets.

If you think there’s a concert we missed, let us know!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events