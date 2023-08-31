RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you haven’t heard yet, we are here to tell the news.

After more than two decades as one of the most popular talk show hosts on television, Dr. Phil McGraw is leaving daytime television.

“I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in daytime television,” said McGraw, who began his TV career on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” in the late ’90s. “With this show, we have helped thousands of guests and millions of viewers through everything from addiction and marriage to mental wellness and raising children. This has been an incredible chapter of my life and career, but while I’m moving on from daytime, there is so much more I wish to do.”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 21: Dr. Phil McGraw speaks at the ceremony honoring Dr. him with a star on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on February 21, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“Dr. Phil” was considered an immediate hit after premiering in September 2002, second only in ratings to “The Oprah Winfrey Show.” The program held the #1 or #2 spot in its genre for all 21 years it has been on the air and has received 31 Emmy® nominations alongside several other awards.

McGraw was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in February 2020.

The Dr. Phil Show will be replaced on ABC8 primetime by The Kelly Clarkson Show, which will begin with its inaugural ABC8 episode on Monday, Sept. 4.