Dwayne ‘The Rock” Johnson tops list of highest-paid actors

(CNN/WRIC) — Actor Dwayne Johnson is making a rock-solid paycheck thanks to his recent roles.

Johnson, also known as “The Rock” topped the latest Forbes’ list of best-paid actors.

The magazine says he ranked in close to $90 million dollars between June 2018 to June 2019.

Johnson’s recent film and television credits include “Hobbs and Shaw” and “Ballers” This winter, he stars in “Jumanji: The Next Level,” a sequel to the 2017 box-office hit.

Johnson is also raising eyebrows in the athletic department, raking in royalties from his of shoes and clothing.