Easter on Parade canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you were planning to attend the annual Easter on Parade you’ll need to find something else to do. The event has been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“It’s really unfortunate we’ve had to cancel such a long-standing tradition,” said Jessica Corbett, an organizer with Echelon events which was putting on the parade.

Corbett said it was cancelled due to event attendance restrictions.

“Of course in an abundance of caution to safety restrictions and such,” she said.

Northam’s restrictions limit outdoor event gatherings to 30 percent capacity. Corbett said the parade usually attracts around 20,000 to 30,000 people. She said they considered switching the event to a ticketing system, but it just wouldn’t have worked.

However, Echelon is planning to put on the parade next year.

“The Easter Parade has been around for 40 plus years but we really hope to be able to bring it back to the city next year and be able to celebrate with everyone,” Corbett said.