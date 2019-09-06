1  of  27
Closings
Epic Records CEO Sylvia Rhone to be honored by City of Hope

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — Epic Records CEO and chairman Sylvia Rhone will be honored next month by the City of Hope organization. Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder will present her award.

Rhone will be feted at the Spirit of Life gala Oct. 10 in Santa Monica, California. Alicia Keys and Sara Bareilles will duet, while Yolanda Adams will perform.

The City of Hope organization is dedicated to research and treatment for diseases such as cancer and diabetes. CEO and president Robert Stone says the organization is proud to honor Rhone, “music industry legend.”

Rhone is a music veteran whose previous titles included president of Universal Motown Records. She was the first black woman to hold the title of chairman at a major record company when she led Elektra Entertainment Group in 1994.

