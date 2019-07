RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The chart topping singer and rapper Post Malone is coming to Washington D.C. this fall on his latest tour, “Runaway Tour.”

Malone’s famous songs include Rockstar, Psycho and Sunflower which were all number one hits on the Billboard charts. Six of his songs have been in the top 10.

Malone will perform in Washington D.C. on October 12 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m. You can click here for more on tickets.