Farmville Christmas parade canceled

FARMVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The annual Farmville Christmas Parade has been canceled for 2020.

Sponsor the Farmville Jaycees made the announcement Tuesday.

“As we approach the Christmas season, it is with the utmost respect and regret that we have decided to cancel this year’s Annual Christmas parade for the safety of all,” the Jaycees wrote in a statement posted to Facebook. “We have weighed many alternatives, but all of them have no comparison to our Christmas parade experience, especially our 70th Anniversary.”

The Jaycees say they still have something planned for the holiday season. The Hanging with Santa event is scheduled for Dec. 12 from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Moton Museum. According to a Facebook post, there will be pictures, pre-packaged treats, and Christmas carols. Officials say mask are required for adults to enter the building. There will also be a charity toy collection.

The parade is expected to return next year.