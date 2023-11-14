HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — “Rich Men North of Richmond” singer and Virginia native Oliver Anthony is coming to Hanover County during his upcoming tour.

Oliver Anthony is coming to Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at the SERVPRO Pavilion, located at 39 Meadow Farm Road in the Doswell area of Hanover on Friday, May 17, 2024.

Anthony is from Farmville, making this his hometown show for his 2024 Out of the Woods Tour.

Anthony’s song “Rich Men North of Richmond” made him an overnight sensation, having been streamed more than 93 million times on YouTube and 125 million across music streaming platforms.

Anthony became the first artist in history to debut at number one on the Billboard charts without previously having a song on the charts. He is also the first living male songwriter to have 13 songs simultaneously chart in Billboard’s Top 50 Digital Song Sales.

Anthony is currently the finalist for both Billboard Music Awards Top Song Sales Artist and Top Selling Song awards, which will be presented on Nov. 19.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased here or by phone at 1-800-514-3849.