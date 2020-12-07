Feeling Santa-mental? Where you can meet St. Nick in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The annual holiday tradition of getting a photograph with Santa has been altered this holiday season to account for coronavirus concerns amidst the pandemic.

While some meet-and-greets with the big man have been canceled altogether, others have gone virtual or have capacity limits and social distancing requirements.

Santa Teas at The Jefferson Hotel

The annual Santa Teas at The Jefferson Hotel are continuing in 2020, but may look and feel different, as service is modified in adherence with COVID-19 restrictions. According to The Jefferson Hotel’s website, reservations for all teas in December are sold out, and wait list requests are no longer being accepted.

For those who managed to purchase tickets to a Santa Tea at the hotel, children are asked to share their Christmas wishes from a distance in a letter to Santa. He’ll be wearing a holiday face covering, and children ages 2 and older must wear their masks, as well, when not actively eating or drinking.

Legendary Santa at the Children’s Museum of Richmond

A Richmond legend since 1936, Legendary Santa and the Snow Queen have been socializing with families for 84 years. What started in the historic Miller & Rhoads department store now takes place at the Children’s Museum of Richmond, where thousands of children and families visit each year to meet Santa.

“The facilities team here at the Children’s Museum has completely reimagined and adapted Santa Land,” Chidren’s Museum of Richmond Development and Marketing Director Sarah Moseley said. “We had to do timed tickets this year to limit capacity and admission to the museum, so that we can keep everyone safe and make sure our staff and visitors are safe.”

Legendary Santa is back for its 84th year, but to keep families and Santa safe, mask wearing is required, and a plexiglass barrier will prevent children from sitting on St. Nick’s lap. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

Tickets for the 2020 season of Legendary Santa are sold out, but many of the safety precautions in place at the museum will be repeated at other locations in the greater Richmond area offering visits with Santa.

“We do ask visitors age 5 and older that they do wear a mask,” Moseley said. “Santa will also be behind plexiglass this year, so children can’t sit on Santa’s lap.”

Visitors at the Children’s Museum will be able to remove their masks briefly when it’s time to take the photograph with Santa.

“We’re taking everything very seriously so that we can keep families safe and our staff. Santa, he’s a couple thousand years old, so it’s really important for us to keep him safe, too,” Moseley said. “We don’t have many folks in Santa Land at one time, due to the timed ticket sessions. We have a stage manager who’s sanitizing the bench and all touch points.”

Both the Snow Queen and Santa Claus will be seated behind plexiglass barriers. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

The Snow Queen will be seated behind plexiglass, as well.

“I think a lot of families are really craving some bit of normalcy this year. Especially with kids being at home and in a virtual environment, having an opportunity to have some family time, to have a bit of normalcy, even if it does look a little bit different, is really important. I think the virtual visits even allow that, too,” Moseley said. “It’s still celebrating the season and giving kids something to look forward to, giving families something to look forward to.”

Virtual Visits with Santa at Short Pump Town Center and Chesterfield Towne Center

The traditional visits with Santa at the Short Pump Town Center have shifted to a virtual format for 2020. Parents can make a reservation online for their children to see Santa at the North Pole. According to the shopping center’s website, children can also receive a pre-recorded message from Santa that’s personalized for them. Chesterfield Towne Center is also offering these virtual visits with Santa.

Photos with Santa at Chesterfield Towne Center

Chesterfield Towne Center is celebrating the holiday season by offering in-person photos with Santa. Children and families can pay a visit to Home Court for professional photos with the man with all the toys. Reservations, as well as face coverings, are required.

Soul Santa at the Black History Museum

Soul Santa has been visiting the Black History Museum for more than two decades, but this year, he’s doing so virtually. According to a release, children can participate Dec. 5 and Dec. 12 by seeing a message from Soul Santa and joining in holiday craft-making or hearing a Christmas story. Families can register their children for an online session and virtual visit with Soul Santa and one of his elves.

Brunch/Dinner with Santa at The Boathouse

This year, The Boathouse at Sunday Park in Midlothian is continuing the tradition of meals with Santa by shifting to a virtual format. According to the restaurant’s website, Santa will be on a big screen, speaking with children live over video, and accepting their wish lists in a special mailbox to be sent straight to the North Pole. For dinner, The Boathouse is offering its regular menu, while brunch will include a choice of special items for this event. Families can call 804-744-2545 to make a reservation. The Boathouse at City Point in Hopewell is also hosting virtual brunches and dinners with Santa. Call 804-616-4222 to reserve a spot.

Santa’s Wonderland at Bass Pro Shops

Bass Pro Shops are working to share the wonder of Christmas safely, with “Contactless Claus” visits. According to the retailer’s website, reservations, social distancing, and face coverings are required. Families must also undergo a temperature screening prior to entering Santa’s Wonderland. The Magic Santa Shield will be up, as well, using an acrylic barrier to separate Santa and families at all times. The Ashland location is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

Santa Meet-and-Greet at Southpark Mall

Southpark Mall is continuing the tradition of hosting Santa to meet and greet children and families in 2020. Both virtual and in-person visits are available, though reservations are required for both. For those visiting Santa in person, face masks are required for anyone age 2 and up.

Selfies with Santa Drive-Thru

Independence Golf Club in Midlothian is hosting a Selfies with Santa Drive-Thru to allow children and families to take pictures with St. Nick from the comfort of their car. Tickets are available for $30, which includes a take-home ornament craft box, a take-home hot chocolate kit, a place to drop off letters to Santa, and time to take a selfie with Santa against a backdrop. According to a release, families can either stay in their car for the photo, or can step outside of the vehicle if they maintain six feet of social distance from Santa.

Coco + Hazel Santa Event 2020

Tickets are sold out for Coco + Hazel’s private Santa experience. Families will be allowed one 20-minute time slot to meet the man with all the toys. They’ll receive a photo with Santa, a cookie decorating kit, and complimentary brewed coffee for the parents. Mask wearing is required, and Santa will stay behind Plexiglas for the photo.