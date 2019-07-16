First inflatable obstacle course in the region coming to Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An indoor trampoline park and entertainment center has announced new attractions coming to Short Pump!

Boomerang Air Sports said they will be adding two new attractions: Melt-Down and Little Melt-Down along with the first inflatable obstacle course in the region.

“The park consists of 13,000 square feet of trampolines plus additional activities including a Ninja Warrior course, high-level ropes course, and zip line,” Boomerang Air Sports said.

Pricing can be found here. Hours are Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.