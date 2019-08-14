First ‘Little Women’ trailer released

The Classic novel – ‘Little Women’ is being remade and the first trailer has officially been released. The Little Women are headed back to the big screen.

Tuesday, a first look at the newest remake of the classic novel was unveiled.

The three- minute trailer for Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” introduces us to the four sisters at the center of the story.

The film stars Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, Eliza Scanlen, and Florence Pugh as Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy.

Other well-known actresses show up in the trailer including Meryl Streep as the March sister’s Aunt.

Gerwig’s “Little Women” hits theaters on Christmas Day, December 25th.