RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Season 20 of The Bachelorette begins Monday, June 26 on ABC — and we have your first look at the lineup of bachelors.

In search of love, 25 men have been chosen to fight for their chance with The Bachelorette Charity Lawson. A child and family therapist from Columbus, Georgia, Lawson earned a master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling from Auburn University. The 27-year-old was featured on season 27 of The Bachelor.

Charity Lawson is season 20’s Bachelorette (ABC/Sami Drasin)

PHOTOS:

Get a first look at this season’s men below, and be sure to look out for Virginia’s hometown hero — John Henry, from Virginia Beach.

Tune in to the first episode of season 20 of The Bachelorette Monday, June 26, from 9 to 11 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Aaron B., 29, a software salesman from San Diego, Calif., stars on the 20th season of ABC’s The Bachelorette (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Aaron S., 33, a firefighter from San Diego, Calif., stars on the 20th season of ABC’s The Bachelorette (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Adrian, 33, a realtor from Northridge, Calif., stars on the 20th season of ABC’s The Bachelorette (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Brayden, 24, a travel nurse from San Diego, Calif., stars on the 20th season of ABC’s The Bachelorette (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Caleb A., 29, a resident physician from Ann Arbor, Mich., stars on the 20th season of ABC’s The Bachelorette (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Caleb B., 24, a pro wrestler from Orlando, Fla., stars on the 20th season of ABC’s The Bachelorette (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Chris S., 27, a world record jumper from White Plains, N.Y., stars on the 20th season of ABC’s The Bachelorette (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Dotun, 30, an integrative medicine specialist from Brooklyn, N.Y., stars on the 20th season of ABC’s The Bachelorette (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

James, 28, an attorney from Chicago, Ill., stars on the 20th season of ABC’s The Bachelorette (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Joe, 32, a tech operations director from San Francisco, Calif., stars on the 20th season of ABC’s The Bachelorette (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Joseph “Joey”, 27, a tennis pro from Lawai, Hawaii., stars on the 20th season of ABC’s The Bachelorette (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

John B., 27, a data scientist from New York, N.Y., stars on the 20th season of ABC’s The Bachelorette (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

John Henry, 30, an underwater welder from Virginia Beach, Va., stars on the 20th season of ABC’s The Bachelorette (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Josh, 28, a Harvard grad student from Bethlehem, Pa., stars on the 20th season of ABC’s The Bachelorette (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Kaleb K., 26, a construction salesman from Norcross, Ga., stars on the 20th season of ABC’s The Bachelorette (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Ahmad Khalid “Khalid,” a tech recruiter from Dearborn, Mich., stars on the 20th season of ABC’s The Bachelorette (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Michael, 28, a yacht captain from Chicago, Ill., stars on the 20th season of ABC’s The Bachelorette (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Nicholas “Nick,” 32, an HR executive from Bayonne, N.J., stars on the 20th season of ABC’s The Bachelorette (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Peter, 33, an airline pilot from New York, N.Y., stars on the 20th season of ABC’s The Bachelorette (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Sean, 25, a software sales representative from Tampa, Fla., stars on the 20th season of ABC’s The Bachelorette (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Spencer, 32, a medical sales director from Moorpark, Calif., stars on the 20th season of ABC’s The Bachelorette (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Tanner, 30, a mortgage lender from Pittsburgh, Pa., stars on the 20th season of ABC’s The Bachelorette (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Taylor, 32, a loan officer from Springboro, Ohio, stars on the 20th season of ABC’s The Bachelorette (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Warwick, 27, a construction manager from Nashville, Tenn., stars on the 20th season of ABC’s The Bachelorette (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Xavier, 27, a biomedical scientist from Carrboro, N.C., stars on the 20th season of ABC’s The Bachelorette (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Find out more information about this season’s bachelors here.