Fitz and the Tantrums, St. Paul and the Broken Bones to headline Big Field Day at Meadow Event Park

DOSWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The After-Hours Concert Series announced that Fitz and the Tantrums and St. Paul and the Broken Bones will co-headline Big Field Day this summer.

Fitz and The Tantrums is a Los Angeles-based band that has been making the charts since 2010 with hits like “Moneygrabber,” “Out of My League” and “HandClap.”

“We’re so excited to hit the road again,” said Fitz and the Tantrums frontman Michael “Fitz” Fitzpatrick. “More than ever, we appreciate the awesome power of live music and the joy that it brings. We can’t wait to sing, dance, and celebrate with all of you.”

St. Paul and the Broken Bones is an Alabama-based band that has earned three Billboard 200 debuts, been featured on national television and performed all over the country. They will be performing songs from their newest album “The Alien Coast” set to release on Jan. 28.

The concert will take place at the Meadow Event Park on Sunday, June 5, with gates opening at 5 p.m. and the show starting at 6 p.m. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Jan. 21, 2002. A limited number of early-bird admission tickets will be available for $21 from Jan. 21-27.

You can preorder tickets and find more information about the concert on the After Hours Concert Series’ website.