FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The annual Fluvanna County Fair is taking place this week, and will run through Saturday, Aug. 20.

Featuring live music by the Cheap Whiskey Band, Sam Lowe, Silver Creek and Crimson Current, the fair is located at Pleasant Grove Park, 1730 Thomas Jefferson Parkway, in Palmyra. Events will include a pep rally, Virginia Giant Monster Truck Rides, Power Wheels Derby, Corn Hole, Excavator Challenge, games, rides and more.

Schedule

Thursday, Aug. 18: 5 to 10 p.m.

5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19: 5 to 10 p.m.

5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Ticket Pricing

Individual Tickets: $1.00

24 Ticket Bundle: $20.00

Nightly Armbands: $20.00

General Admission is $3 and children under 2 years old are free.