RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The lineup of films at the Afrikana Independent Film Festival this week features nearly 30 different film screenings and events around Richmond.

The movie formats in the festival, which runs from Thursday, Sept. 15 through Sunday, Sept. 18, include documentaries, dramas, feature films and shorts. Other happenings at a variety of venues around Richmond include conversations, workshops, exhibitions, artist talks, festive thematic meals and parties. The many events focus on elevating Black culture.

The opening reception on Thursday night is a free screening of ‘The Birth of a Planet’ which focuses on a Reconstruction Era African American newspaper the Richmond Planet, led by editor and investigative journalist John Mitchell and a group of colleagues who were also formerly enslaved.

Other highlights of the Afrikana Independent Film Festival include:

Friday, Sept. 16 – Eve’s Bayou: 25th Anniversary Screening behind the Branch Museum

Saturday, Sept. 17 – Mending Walls feature film at the Black History Museum

Saturday, Sept. 17 – Central Lunatic Asylum for Colored Insane feature film at the Ada Gallery

Sunday, Sept. 18 – Filmmaker Tour and brunch with Untold RVA

Sunday, Sept. 18 – Afrikana Studio: Writer’s virtual Workshop with Walter Mosley: The Art of Adaption

A full schedule of films and listing about other events as well as ticketing and volunteering is available at the festival’s website.