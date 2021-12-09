Fox News panelist praises layoffs of 900 Better.com workers: ‘Good riddance’

The Zoom video meeting and chat app has become the wildly popular host to millions of people working and studying from home during the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

(The Hill) – A panelist on a Fox News daytime talk show praised the CEO of a mortgage company who this week drew widespread criticism after firing hundreds of employees over a video call.

Some 900 employees of digital mortgage company Better.com were told this week in a three-minute Zoom call that they have been laid off, The Hill previously reported.

The company’s CEO, Vishal Garg, later said he was happy to “own the decision to do the layoffs” but conceded he “blundered the execution” of the mass firing.

“I loved this, actually, I love this so much,” said Emily Compagno, an attorney and contributor to Fox News during a segment on the incident Wednesday afternoon. “The productivity of those 900 individuals averaged two hours a day even though they were paid for eight.”

Compagno added that she “understands the indelicate nature” of how Garg handled the layoffs but said she “love[s] that for 900 people he stayed safe and he let them know that their theft was no longer tolerated. So for me, good riddance.”

The analyst said she feels bad for Garg, who “now has to capitulate to the other execs at his company.”

Garg apologized in a letter to employees after the mass layoffs.

“I realize that the way I communicated this news made a difficult situation worse,” he said. “I am deeply sorry and am committed to learning from this situation and doing more to be the leader that you expect me to be.”

Compagno said of those people Garg laid off, “They’re snowflakes. They’re probably millennials and [Gen] Zs. Yup. They need to learn work ethic.”